NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles make two first-round picks

Seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season and a few teams are already closing up shop for the year and looking ahead to the offseason. The Eagles are certainly not one of those teams, but it’s very likely the first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints they own ends up being very, very high. Here is how the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft would shake out if it took place today.

Detroit Lions– Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: The Lions have a lot of key pieces in place on their roster, especially on offense. What’s missing is a quarterback who can inspire confidence from a coaching staff and can maximize the weapons he has around him. Bryce Young might not be the most “toolsy” quarterback, but he is a highly accurate, smart passer who fits perfectly into the Detroit offense. Houston Texans– Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama: The Texans need to prioritize drafting the best players right now. Their roster is desolate on both sides of the ball and needs an influx of premium talent. Will Anderson is the best player in college football right now and would go a long way to improve their young defense. Carolina Panthers– CJ Stroud, QB, Panthers: The Panthers are about to undergo a huge makeover this offseason. The first step will be finally getting a franchise quarterback to build around. Philadelphia Eagles (From NO)- Jalen Carter, IDL, UGA: The Eagles were smart to draft Jordan Davis last year and now they can draft another one of his teammates. Jalen Carter is a highly disruptive, highly athletic defensive lineman and a perfect complement to Davis on the Eagles line. Seeing the trio of Davis, Carter, and Nakobe Dean reunite in Philly would be fun. Houston Texans (From CLE)- Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: Texans double dipping at defensive line might sound a bit rich, but it is among the most valuable positions in football and Murphy and Anderson would be a deadly pass rushing duo. Seattle Seahawks (From Denver)- Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA: The Seahawks have found life on offense this year, but need to keep restocking on defense. They have a great young core of talent in their secondary with Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Now they can add another star outside cornerback prospect. Pittsburgh Steelers– Broderick Jones, OT, UGA: The Steelers took a big swing drafting Kenny Pickett last draft, now they need to draft him. Jacksonville Jaguars– Jordan Addison, WR, USC: The Jaguars have taken a step forward this year, but still need a true Offensive playmaker in their passing game for Trevor Lawrence to throw to. Jordan Addison would be a perfect target for the franchise quarterback. Las Vegas Raiders– Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson: The Raiders need to keep building out their defense and adding talent to the line is crucial. Chicago Bears– Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU: The Bears need to get serious about getting skill players on offense. Quentin Johnson is a huge, athletic target who could be a big help to Justin Fields’ development. Atlanta Falcons– Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: The Falcons need more talent on defense before they have a chance to compete. Christian Gonzalez could help rebuild their young secondary. Miami Dolphins (From SF)- Parris Johnson, OT, OSU: The Dolphins have an extremely talented offense, but can keep adding premium talent as they continue to develop Mike McDaniels offense. Arizona Cardinals– Tyree Wilson, Edge, TTU: The joke here would be Arizona drafting another linebacker, but they desperately need more juice from their pass rush. Washington Commanders- Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern: The Commanders have a lot of holes, but could stand to rebuild their Offensive line first and foremost. Green Bay Packers– Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU: The Packers Desperately need some help with pass catchers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been banged up this year, but is still one of the best receivers in the country. Indianapolis Colts– Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: The QB Merry-Go-Round in Indy needs to end. The Colts should draft the big armed QB out of Tennessee and finally develop their own guy instead of trying to win with retreads. New England Patriots– Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU: The Patriots get a legit playmaker at receiver to help bring an explosive element to an offense that lacks it. Cincinnati Bengals– Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina: The Bengals need more consistent play from their secondary, starting at cornerback. Cam Smith is a high upside, outside cornerback who would be a huge upgrade over Eli Apple. Tampa Bay Buccaneers– Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: The Brady era in Tampa is probably over. They need to look ahead and draft the high upside quarterback out of Lexington. Detroit Lions (From LAR)- Joey Porter Jr, CB, PSU: The Lions need to keep adding talent to their young defense if they want to compete in year three of the Dan Campbell era. LA Chargers– Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: The LA Chargers pass catchers have had terrible injury luck this season, putting the entire offense in a tough position every week. Michael Mayer would be a dependable mismatch Nightmare for Justin Herbert to rely on every down for first downs and big plays. Baltimore Ravens– Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn: The Ravens need long-term solutions on their defensive front. Derick Hall is an athletic pass rusher with a non-stop motor. Seattle Seahawks- Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame: The Seahawks draft another high upside defender to Rejuvenate a Rebuilding unit. Miami Dolphins- Pick forfeited Tennessee Titans– Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: The Titans stay instate to draft one of the best deep threats in the country. An element of their offense that is sorely missing this year. New York Jets– Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson: The New York Jets are riding high behind strong defensive play and surprising Offensive play. They can get an Athletic linebacker in the middle of the unit in Trenton Simpson. Dallas Cowboys– Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland: The Cowboys need to think about the post-Tyron Smith era. They drafted a talented tackle last year in Tyler Smith, but will need to think about the long-term options at the other tackle spot. Minnesota Vikings– Zion Nelson, OT, Miami: The Vikings get more youth on their Offensive lineman with Zion Nelson, who can slot in at tackle or guard for them. Kansas City Chiefs– Josh Downs, WR, UNC: While the Chiefs offense has still been sparking, adding a vertical Threat like Josh Downs can give Mahomes the downfield element he thrives with. New York Giants– Antonio Richardson, QB, Florida: Brian Daboll turned a raw Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Can he find that same magic with Antonio Richardson? That would be a huge swing, but one potentially worth making. Buffalo Bills– Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: The Bills lost Micah Hyde to injury and Jordan Poyer might be in his last year in Buffalo. They can add more safety Talent with Antonio Johnson. Philadelphia Eagles-Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: If the Eagles are picking 32nd, that means everything went right this year. They have the ability to make a luxury pick by putting one of the best ball-carriers in the country behind their elite Offensive line.