NFL May Fine Tom Brady for Kicking at Falcons Defender, Per Report

The NFL is reportedly looking into the controversial roughing the passer penalty committed by Falcons defender Grady Jarrett is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this past weekend, to determine if Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and whether his actions warrant a fine, a source told the Associated Press.

The league typically announces fines for the previous weekend’s games on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second offense.

The play in question was a widely discussed topic of conversation following Sunday’s Week 5 slate. The Bucs held a 21–15 lead and faced a 3rd-and-5 from the Atlanta 47-yard line when Brady was sacked by Jarrett, in what was seemingly a huge momentum play for the Falcons. However, the officials issued a penalty for roughing the passer, extending Tampa Bay’s drive and allowing Brady to run out the rest of the clock.

