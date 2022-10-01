NFL London schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV channels to watch International Series games

The NFL’s International Series is back for a 15th season in 2022 with a set of five games, three of which will take place in London.

Since the International Series began in 2007, 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams have taken the field in another country, with games played in London and Mexico City. The 2022 International Series is a groundbreaking one as Germany will host its first-ever NFL game and the Packers will become the final NFL team to make their international debut when they face the Giants in London.

From just one game in London in 2007 to five games spanning three countries in 2022, the International Series continues to grow into a key staple of each NFL season.

With the International Series beginning in Week 4, here’s a closer look at each game that will be played in London during the 2022 season.

When do 2022 NFL London games start and end?

First game: Sunday, Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2 Final game: Sunday, Oct. 30

The 2022 NFL International Series gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Vikings and Saints meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Giants and Packers will meet on the same field in North London.

The NFL’s London games close with a Week 8 meeting between the Broncos and Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30.

How to watch NFL London games on TV

Each game of the NFL International Series will be available nationally, with NFL Network carrying the Week 4 meeting between the Vikings and Saints as well as the Week 5 meeting between the Giants and Packers.

The Week 8 meeting between the Broncos and Jaguars is groundbreaking in that it will air exclusively on ESPN+ as part of ESPN’s deal with the NFL.

In addition to NFL Network and ESPN+, the NFL London games will also air on local television in the respective markets of participating teams.

NFL London schedule 2022

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game Time (ET) TV Vikings vs. Saints 9 a.m NFL Network, fuboTV

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9

Game Time (ET) TV Giants vs. Packers 9:30 a.m NFL Network, fuboTV

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30

Game Time (ET) TV Broncos vs. Jaguars 9:30 a.m ESPN+

History of NFL London games

Aside from the COVID-impacted 2020 season, the NFL has played at least one game in London each season since 2007.

No team has participated in the NFL London games more than the Jaguars, who are set to play their ninth game across the Pond this season. Jacksonville is 4-4 in its first eight games played in London.

This year marks the third trip to London for the Giants, Saints and Vikings — each team has posted a perfect 2-0 record in its first two games played in London.

The Broncos return to London for the first time since losing to the 49ers in 2010, while the Packers finally end their run as the only NFL team to have not played overseas. Both Franchises will be in search of their first international win in 2022.

Year-by-year results of NFL London games

Year Game Stadium 2007 Giants 13, Dolphins 10 Wembley Stadium 2008 Saints 37, Chargers 32 Wembley Stadium 2009 Patriots 25, Buccaneers 7 Wembley Stadium 2010 49ers 24, Broncos 16 Wembley Stadium 2011 Bears 24, Buccaneers 18 Wembley Stadium 2012 Patriots 45, Rams 7 Wembley Stadium 2013 Vikings 34, Steelers 27 Wembley Stadium 2013 49ers 42, Jaguars 10 Wembley Stadium 2014 Dolphins 38, Raiders 14 Wembley Stadium 2014 Lions 22, Falcons 21 Wembley Stadium 2014 Cowboys 31, Jaguars 17 Wembley Stadium 2015 Jets 27, Dolphins 14 Wembley Stadium 2015 Jaguars 34, Bills 31 Wembley Stadium 2015 Chiefs 45, Lions 10 Wembley Stadium 2016 Jaguars 30, Colts 27 Wembley Stadium 2016 Giants 17, Rams 10 Twickenham Stadium 2016 Washington 27, Bengals 27 Wembley Stadium 2017 Jaguars 44, Ravens 7 Wembley Stadium 2017 Saints 20, Dolphins 0 Wembley Stadium 2017 Rams 33, Cardinals 0 Twickenham Stadium 2017 Vikings 33, Browns 16 Twickenham Stadium 2018 Seahawks 27, Raiders 3 Wembley Stadium 2018 Chargers 20, Titans 19 Wembley Stadium 2018 Eagles 24, Jaguars 18 Wembley Stadium 2019 Raiders 24, Bears 21 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2019 Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2019 Rams 24, Bengals 10 Wembley Stadium 2019 Texans 26, Jaguars 3 Wembley Stadium 2021 Falcons 27, Jets 20 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021 Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2022 Vikings vs. Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2022 Giants vs. Packers Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2022 Broncos vs. Jaguars Wembley Stadium

NFL International Series schedule 2022

In addition to the three games in London, the NFL International Series consists of a Week 11 meeting at Munich’s Allianz Arena and a Week 12 Divisional Showdown at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.