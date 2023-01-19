NFL London Games 2023: Soccer Superstar Harry Kane Announces Designated Teams Set to Play in the UK This Year

The 2022 season of the NFL has reached its final stage and the excitement is off the charts. The playoff round has just started and we have already been gifted with a few unbelievable clashes.

One of the most talked about Clash in the wildcard round turned out to be the one between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. While it was obvious that the team from Dallas stepped into the Clash as favorites, no one would have thought that Tom Brady and Co. will be hammered in such a ruthless manner.

When the scoreline shows 31-14, you know that one team has been completely outplayed in all the departments. However, there is one department where Tom is still untouched.

Outside of America, periodically, fans are treated with a few NFL games. We have had clashes in Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom over the years. The Bucs played the Seahawks in Munich this season where Tom’s team emerged victorious by 21-16.

The Munich win extended Brady’s winning streak outside of the States. He has played 4 matches outside of the USA and has ended up winning each of them. He has played in London on two occasions, once in 2009 and once in 2012. Then in 2017, Tom played in Mexico City.

As it turns out, Tom might not get to play in London this year, if he stays with Tampa Bay. Through NFL UK’s official Twitter account, the designated teams for this year’s London games were announced.

Soccer superstar Harry Kane announced that the Bills, Jaguars and the Titans will feature in the 2023 NFL London games. “I am here at the home of Spurs, the location for two of the 2023 NFL London games,” Kane said in the video.

“To play at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, get loud for the Bills Mafia. I can’t wait to hear the noise, its the Buffalo Bills. The second team, bringing in King Henry, its the Tennessee Titans. And finally to play at my other home, the home of England football, the returning Jacksonville JaguarsHarry said.

“What an epic state of games, I can’t wait,” Kane added. Without a doubt, all the fans would be eagerly waiting for these matchups.

