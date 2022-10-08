NFL linebacker should be commended, not charged, for tackling the idiot who ran onto the field

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

It’s a popular proverb that explains how ill-advised choices lead to harmful, if not devastating, consequences. Such was the case during this week’s Monday Night Football game, during which a protester ran onto the field, disrupting the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Security chased the hooligan, but it took Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner to tackle the miscreant and end his sideshow.

WATCH: NFL PLAYERS BOBBY WAGNER AND TAKK MCKINLEY TACKLE PROTESTER ON FIELD

“That’s not making a play; that’s just keeping it safe,” Wagner said . “You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing. You see it all the time, and we don’t know what they’re carrying in their pockets. It’s whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s *** could be dangerous.”

“One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling,” Wagner said. “So I was frustrated, so I took it out on him.”

Wagner did more to Punish Criminals in California on Monday night than most of the Radical left-wing district attorneys throughout the state have done in the last several years. And while some have argued that it wasn’t Wagner’s place to deliver punishment, it was a refreshing change of pace to see criminals held accountable for their actions — especially in California. He should be commended for his actions.

“You just never know,” Wagner said. “People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. … There’s consequences for your actions.”

Ridiculously, the person Wagner tackled dared to file a police report against him on Tuesday, the Associated Press has reported. Only in America could someone break the law, potentially make himself a Threat to multiple people in a crowd, then play the victim when a good Samaritan put him on his back.

Wagner didn’t appear too concerned. The incident is under investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department.

“I’m not really focused on it,” Wagner said . “I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to Chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Wagner was fully justified in his actions. No fan has the right to run onto the field, near professional athletes, or disrupt a game for any reason. In this day and age, who knows what kind of threat such a person could be? It could be a harmless prank, or it could be a much more severe emergency. The Quicker a person is neutralized, the smaller the chance he/she can hurt others. It’s something that Wagner knows, but most of the country’s left-wing politicians and district attorneys have difficulty figuring out.

It’s a sad state of affairs when an NFL player is more of a deterrent for criminal activity than the law. Ultimately, whether it’s on the football field or in the streets, crime must not be tolerated. Criminals flourish on the indulgence of misguided political compassion and calls for social justice. In times of danger, good people must have the will to act. Bobby Wagner had that and should be applauded for his actions.

And the police should probably lose that jerk’s report.