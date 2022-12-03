NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup.

A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 pm ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Chargers, it was the second time this season they were flexed into the Sunday night spot. The NFL previously moved a Week 11 game against the Chiefs into primetime.

But the NFL doesn’t appear to be finished. It’s anticipated that several Week 15 games will also be moved around.

While there aren’t many great flex options, hard to imagine Patriots-Raiders stays on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Giants-Commanders seems most logical, or perhaps Dolphins-Bills, but that would be back-to-back for Miami. The NFL’s deadline to change the game is Tuesday. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 2, 2022

A game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t have much national appeal at this point, so a change makes sense. The problem facing the NFL is that several Week 15 games are also slated to be played that Saturday.

While a game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, who are both in the NFC Playoff hunt, fits the mold, early expectations are that they’ll play on Saturday. That may also come in primetime, USA TODAY’s Art Stapleton said on his recent “All In Podcast.”

That leaves the league with a quality matchup between the Dolphins and Bills, but that would also mean back-to-back Sunday night games for Miami. A less intriguing option would be Chargers-Tennessee Titans but, again, that would mean Los Angeles gets flexed into primetime for the third time this year.

The NFL has until Tuesday, December 6 to make these decisions and announce any changes.