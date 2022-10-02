NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw reveals cancer battles, working his way back to 100%

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the co-hosts on “FOX NFL Sunday,” Revealed he battled cancer twice over the last 12 months.

Bradshaw sparked concerns of NFL fans watching the pregame show last week and addressed them on Sunday’s episode before the rest of the schedule kicked off.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke speaks to Terry Bradshaw while holding the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers star said.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at MD Anderson in Houston.

Terry Bradshaw gives the command to start engines prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

New York Giants Legend Michael Strahan called Bradshaw the “ultimate teammate.”

Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bradshaw joined FOX in 1994.

