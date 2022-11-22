NFL Legend rips Cardinals defender on George Kittle touchdown: ‘This is embarrassing’

NFL Legend Troy Aikman ripped Arizona Cardinals defensive back Antonio Hamilton during the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

On the final drive of the night for Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and most of the 49ers starters, the veteran quarterback found the star tight end for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Garoppolo ran a bootleg to his left, faking the handoff to Christian McCaffrey and tossed a pass to Kittle.

The pass did not travel too far, but Kittle was wide open and nobody was around him. Kittle caught it and scampered through at least one would-be tackler. It appeared Hamilton had a path to potentially force Kittle out of bounds or attempt to make a tackle. They pulled up and allowed Kittle to get past him.

Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys star, ripped the effort.

“This is embarrassing for the Arizona Cardinals,” Aikman said. “At the end of this play, Antonio Hamilton doesn’t come up after all the tackles he made last week and even try to make an attempt on George Kittle. They’re a losing football team, and they’re playing like one on that play.”

The score and the extra point made it 38-10 in San Francisco’s favor. It was a long night for the Cardinals. Kittle had two of Garoppolo’s four touchdown passes.

Hamilton, a veteran cornerback, had 12 tackles in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.