NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts.

Blankenship’s production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making 11-of-14 field goals. Although he made two field goals last Sunday against the Houston Texans, he missed what would’ve been a game-winning kick.

Clearly, the Colts felt like they needed to make a change at kicker.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Colts will most likely sign one or two Kickers to their practice squad.

The Colts brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars Kickers Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright for a workout this week. Perhaps they’ll sign with the team fairly soon.

The Colts will be back in action this weekend against the Jaguars.

It’s still unclear who’ll be the starting kicker for the Colts in Week 2.