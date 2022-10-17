NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday – AthlonSports.com

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.

Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also missed a key field goal in Week 5 vs. the Eagles.

The Cardinals are moving on.

“Kick Matt Ammendola has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals,” said Johnny Venerable.

The good news for the Cardinals is that they have a reliable kicker returning from injury. Matt Prater will be the team’s kicker moving forward.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim, meanwhile, was previously complimentary of Ammendola when filling in for Prater.

“We had four Kickers in the previous week and he was the most consistent by far as far as accuracy and getting off and those sorts of things,” Keim said, via Arizona Sports.

“It’s easy to just say, ‘Let’s just change out to change out.’ Now all of a sudden you have a guy who can step in and potentially miss extra points and those sorts of things. There’s something to be said in the NFL for timing and those sort of things with the snapper, the placeholder, those things.”

Prater will return for the Cardinals in Week 7.