NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday – AthlonSports.com

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL football

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.

Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also missed a key field goal in Week 5 vs. the Eagles.

