NFL is the goal, but I have other dreams, too

Editor’s note: Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson is one of the top football players in the Tulsa area. He’s a three-sport standout who was the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year. Wilson, a senior who is committed to Montana State, has agreed to document his season for the Tulsa World in the form of a Weekly diary. We’ll check in with Wilson all the way up to his departure for Bozeman, Montana, as he plans to sign in December and be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee. This week, Wilson discusses his dream of playing in the NFL and what career he might pursue after football.

Is the NFL on my mind a lot? I would say yes and no. It always has been a goal of mine since I was young and it still is. But I think I do a pretty good job at not thinking about it too much and just focusing on the next goal. For me, freshman year it was like, Let’s go start as a varsity quarterback in high school. Then after that, it was like Let’s play college and once I am in college, it’s going to be Let’s start and then Let’s focus on trying to make it (in the NFL).

People are also reading…

That’s what Coach (Brent) Marley always preaches on. If you focus on the future too much you’ll miss what happens in the present.

One person I liked was Trace McSorley from Penn State, just the way he played really intrigued me. Baker Mayfield’s style always intrigued me and, maybe controversial, but Johnny Manziel. I used to grow up watching him and pretending I was Johnny Manziel in the front yard. I grew up watching him. People on my youth football team used to call me Johnny like a joke because I’d run around and try to make plays.

I’ve always loved the track. It’s always been my second love. I would say it was kinda my backup plan. I felt like if football for some reason didn’t work out for me I was feeling good about track. If football didn’t work out, I think I could have gone somewhere good for track. I am going to miss it. It’s a big part of my life. I’m sad that I’m not going to do it anymore, but excited for my next step.

The plan to enroll in college early was kind of a no-brainer. In my sophomore year when I started to get looked at by all these DI schools, that’s when I think both me and my parents made the decision. We see more and more of it nowadays, just getting into the offense, getting into the weight program, getting to talk to the coaches every day in that first six months before anyone else in your class is on campus. I think that is going to pay off way more than me staying in high school for another six months.

If I’m being honest, I really didn’t think I was going to graduate early. I thought it was always like, ‘OK, Let’s plan on graduating early, but I thought it was never going to happen and now that I’m two and a half months from graduating and everything is in place for me to Graduate early, it’s kinda surreal, I would say. It hasn’t hit me yet.

I’m going after the NFL 100%, but I’m going to prepare myself if it doesn’t work out to still have a life after football. Another dream of mine is commercial real estate. That really interests me. What interests me about it is that you can do a lot of stuff with it. You’re kind of your own boss a little bit. If you get lucky, the pay isn’t bad. I’ve been thinking about it for a year now. My dad has always been a big business guy. I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur and starting my own business and all of that. But lately I’ve been thinking that commercial real estate or even land development, that interests me too.