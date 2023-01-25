NFL insiders view Vic Fangio as the favorite to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins

Wednesday is a busy day for the Miami Dolphins.

News broke that morning that the Dolphins lined up two defensive coordinator interviews. The number of candidates ballooned to four as Kris Richard and Anthony Campanile joined Sean Desai and Vic Fangio.

With the interviews officially lined up, league sources provided additional context to what is going through the mind of Dolphins’ Coach Mike McDaniel.

“If the connection is there with Mike and they believe they can do something special, they’ll do it and the money will be right,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on the Jose Rose show. “Steve Ross, in these situations, is underestimated in his willingness to spend money to win.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go too hard here… but I think there is a decent likelihood that this happens.”

Josina Anderson, an NFL Insider with CBS Sports HQadded more fuel to the fire with a tweet Wednesday morning.

“Vic Fangio is a lead candidate,” Anderson wrote. “The ‘interview’ will be more than that.”

Vic Fangio is a lead candidate. The “interview” will be more than that. Expected to discuss terms & conditions as well. Mike McDaniel has a strong affinity for him, per league source, again. Again, we’ll see what Fangio’s response is. https://t.co/SBQyfWUmNb — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2023

Things can quickly change, the former Coach of the Denver Broncos could be just the person to turn around Miami’s defense after a Rocky 2022 campaign under Josh Boyer.

Is it possible that Fangio joining McDaniel could mirror Wade Phillips joining Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams?