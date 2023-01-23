NFL Insider: Tom Brady ‘More Open’ To Buccaneers Return – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | BucsGameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, Tom Brady, has an important decision to make now that the Bucs’ season has come to a close after losing in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady is set to become a free agent for just the second time in his career and could decide to move onto a new team or retire if he doesn’t decide to run it back with the Buccaneers.

Not many around the league know exactly what Brady’s plans are, but the Greatest quarterback of all-time let everyone know that he will take things one day at a time when it comes to figuring out what he intends to do this offseason.

With speculation beginning on what that move may be for Brady, Tom Pelissero spoke on “The Rich Eisen Show” stating that he believes Brady is “more open” to joining the Buccaneers this offseason than he was last year after his brief retirement.

“People close to Brady for the last two months have said all his options are on the table. He is showing that he seems more open to coming back and playing another year than he did certainly a year ago at this time when he retired and unretired,” Pelissero told show guest host Suzy Shuster on Thursday, January 19.

Pelissero also took into account Brady’s recent divorce and the decision to co-parent his children with his now ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, as one of the many factors that could play into his future decision.

“He’s also a human being, and that’s never been more evident than it is right now,” Pelissero told Shuster. “So he has some very human decisions that he needs to make, and I would anticipate that he’s going to make them relatively expediently because just like last year when he came back on the eve of free agency, Tom Brady knows if he comes back, he’s only coming back for one thing, which is to try to win another championship.”

With a ton of things to go over and think about, Brady will surely take his time in deciding what his next steps are for him personally and professionally. He has a great broadcasting gig lined up following his playing days that would allow him to stay close to the game that he loves. However, with how the Buccaneers’ season ended, one would think that he would like to go out in a much better fashion.

