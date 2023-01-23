NFL Insider: Tom Brady ‘More Open’ To Buccaneers Return – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | BucsGameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, Tom Brady, has an important decision to make now that the Bucs’ season has come to a close after losing in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady is set to become a free agent for just the second time in his career and could decide to move onto a new team or retire if he doesn’t decide to run it back with the Buccaneers.

Not many around the league know exactly what Brady’s plans are, but the Greatest quarterback of all-time let everyone know that he will take things one day at a time when it comes to figuring out what he intends to do this offseason.

