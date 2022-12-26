NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: ‘Get A Ring With The Cincinnati Bengals’

CINCINNATI — In light of Bengals right tackle La’el Collins suffering a torn ACL, fans and major analysts are calling on one name to step in for a playoff run: Andrew Whitworth.

The retired two-time All-Pro left tackle rode off into the sunset with a Super Bowl in Los Angeles last season, but NFL Network’s Peter Schrager thinks he should pull a move one of his 2021 teammates did in the playoffs.

“This is my claim to you,” Schrager said on Good Morning Football. “Amazon ends Thursday with the anemic Titans taking on the Cowboys. The season’s over. You’ve already had your holidays. You had your Christmas with your family. Andrew Whitworth. We love you. We’ve seen you on TV. We’ ve seen you at the table. Your Buddy Eric Weddle last year, got the call from the Rams in the playoffs. Came in, played safety, and won a ring.

