NFL Insider slams Giants’ Eli Manning’s Hall-of-Fame candidacy

NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora doesn’t appear to be a fan of Eli Manning. Consider what he said this week about the former New York Giants quarterback. Per WFAN:

“Eli Manning’s not a Hall of Famer for me. Maybe my standard’s too high, but with the way this game has changed, the rules, and everything else the last 15 years. … I just think there are too many seasons where like you can’t go around leading the league in interceptions multiple times and be a Hall of Famer, for me. I think if he played in a different market it wouldn’t be as much of a conversation. If his last name was different it wouldn’t be as much of a conversation.”

Yes, Manning was a .500 quarterback during his 16 years in the NFL, going 117-117 as the Giants starter. But Manning’s resume is enhanced by his pair of Super Bowl MVPs, beating the New England Patriots in 2008 and 2012.

In addition, Manning ranks 10th all-time with 366 touchdown passes. He’s also 10th all-time with 57,023 passing yards.

Last year, the Giants retired Manning’s No. 10 and inducted him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Voters will get their first chance to weigh in on Manning’s candidacy when he becomes eligible for enshrinement in 2025.

