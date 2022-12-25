NFL Insider shares latest on timeline for Jalen Hurts to return

Jalen Hurts’ return to the field may come down to how his Philadelphia Eagles teammates handle the 2nd half in Dallas, according to an NFL insider. Hurts, who has been in the MVP conversation with 3,472 passing yards and 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) this season, is out of Sunday’s rivalry Clash with the Cowboys.

Ahead of Saturday’s Week 16 slate, Jay Glazer shared a Hurts update on FOX. Glazer said Hurts is dealing with a Grade 1-2 sprain in his throwing shoulder. Hurts is missing Saturday’s key Divisional Clash in hopes of making sure the injury does not become more serious and lead to a longer absence.

“If (the Eagles) lock up homefield advantage today, he’s not going to play next week, but expect them to put him out there in Week 18, because they don’t want him to sit idly by for 4 weeks,” Glazer said . “If they lose today, expect Jalen to push to play next week.”

Gardner Minshew and company are on track to give Hurts an extra week of rest. The first half ended with the Eagles up 20-17 on the Cowboys.

The 3rd quarter is underway in Dallas, with the game airing on FOX.