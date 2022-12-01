NFL Insider sees Tom Brady Reunion as realistic option for Patriots

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady could be nearing the end of his wildly successful three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one NFL Insider isn’t ruling out a possible reunion with the New England Patriots.

But who is going to be John Cusack standing Underneath the window with “In Your Eyes” playing on the boombox—the Patriots or Brady?

That obviously isn’t half as important as the mere possibility of Brady returning to his old stomping grounds at Gillette Stadium and finishing his career out in a Patriots uniform.

When discussing possible destinations for the 45-year-old quarterback, Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote:

“And finally — maybe hold onto your phone with two hands for this one — don’t ever write off the Patriots. Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for each other. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game.”

The Patriots are projected to have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL in 2023, which would open the chance for Belichick to do some splurging in free agency.

Make no mistake, it’s probably going to take a little bit more than sentimental value for Brady to go back to New England. Landing a true No. 1 receiver, Performing some Offensive line maintenance and bringing on a legitimate Offensive Coordinator would go a long way in making Brady an attractive offer.

And no, that doesn’t necessarily mean it would be the end of Mac Jones’ run in New England. The second-year quarterback would only improve when taking a backseat to Brady for a year.

The move would make for the perfect Swan song for the Greatest Dynasty in NFL history. Belichick, Brady and the Patriots for one last ride.

Who wouldn’t want to see that?

List

Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story Originally appeared on Patriots Wire