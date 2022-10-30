NFL Insider Says Browns Will Put Identity At Risk by Trading Hunt

The Cleveland Browns have proclaimed themselves a run-first offense for years.

That is especially true this season with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and arguably the best running back duo in the NFL: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

In the past three months, we have heard multiple Whispers about the team trading Kareem Hunt.

It started in August with Hunt asking the team for a trade.

The Browns denied the request.

However, there have been reports from multiple outlets that the Browns are listening to trade requests and potentially have Hunt on the block.

One NFL Insider challenges that a Hunt trade puts the Browns’ identity at risk.

What Albert Breer Said

NFL Insider Albert Breer believes a Hunt trade puts the entire run-first Offensive strategy at risk.

He adds that there is not a really hot trade market for a veteran back with lots of mileage.

The Browns are not planning to give him away, according to Breer, a third or fourth-round pick would be the potential asking price.

Breer points out that the teams who were interested in Christian McCaffrey would likely be most interested.

Those are the Rams and Bills with the Eagles and Broncos in the periphery.

Another NFL Analyst Says Browns Don’t Know Who They Are

Earlier in the week, Aditi Kinkhabwala made the argument that the Browns do not know who they are; they don’t have a clear grasp of their identity.

The #Browns have no idea who they are right now.@AKinkhabwala | https://t.co/fcZJZXYQkE pic.twitter.com/Ofa28I7KtC — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 25, 2022

Who knows what the future holds for the Browns and Hunt?

The outcome of the Monday night game against the Bengals could make a difference.