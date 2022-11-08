NFL Insider reveals expected price, timeline for Commanders sale

The Washington Commanders suffered an excruciating defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The loss sent the Commanders to 4-5, pushed them out of a playoff spot and Sparks questions about whether their three-game winning streak, which came against non-playoff teams, was fool’s good.

The defeat should sting, but the wound is nowhere near as exposed as it would normally be. The reason for that? Fans actually have hope the franchise is heading in the right direction after owner Dan Snyder reportedly hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team.

Still, that news was meant with a little pushback. How could it not?

After experiencing second-hand humiliation more times than they can count over the last two decades thanks to Snyder, fans were justified to speculate if he’d sell part of the team to fund a new stadium project. And what about ESPN’s bombshell report that revealed Synder claimed dirt on fellow owners?

Surely, Snyder won’t go quietly into the night, right?

Maybe not, but the narrative changed for the better on Sunday, as Snyder plans to sell the Commanders; fairly quickly and for a ridiculous sum.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer reveals the Commanders expected price tag and a timeline for the sale to be completed.

On FOX NFL Sunday, Insider Jay Glazer reported Snyder wants to sell the Commanders for $7 billion. Even more significant? A sale is expected to be finalized within the next six months; preferably by the start of the new league year.

“The other interesting part is the timeline,” Glazer said. “This is not going to be a long, drawn-out process. I’m told the hope is to have this done within the next six months and actually have it finalized by the NFL owner’s meetings next March.”

This is a Monster development. To put all of this into context, franchise sales are generally a dragged-out process and take anywhere from 8-12 months. The fact Washington could be sold within a six-month timeframe is unprecedented… and underscores how motivated the league is to get Snyder out.

As is Glazer’s reported $7 billion price. That would break the NFL record set over the summer when the Broncos were bought for $4.65 billion by an ownership group led by Rob Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

A $7 billion sale would be a gargantuan return on investment after Snyder bought the Commanders for $800 million in 1999. And based on some of the names reportedly interested in succeeding Snyder — including Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z, Byron Allen and Josh Harris, among others — chances are the ungodly $7 billion gateway is met, though most potential buyers would need to partner up to make it happen.

We hate to break out in celebration following a gutting loss, but this development absolutely calls for it. Go crazy, Commanders fans. This is huge.