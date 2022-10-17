NFL Insider notes: How Vikings went from the league’s worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6

When Kevin O’Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention.

The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright terrible at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings are arguably the best situational football team in the NFL today. “Situational masters” are what O’Connell wants out of his team, and that’s what he’s getting.

The 2021 Vikings had a minus-73 point differential in the final four minutes of halves last season, by far the worst in the NFL. With two teams left to play in Week 6, the Vikings are the league’s best by the same metric: a plus-33 differential.

What stood out Sunday was the final 18 seconds of the first half against the Dolphins. It was a situation O’Connell repped with the team dating back to the spring, because few Moments in 2021 Vikings lore drove him crazier than what happened against San Francisco.

In Week 12 in the Bay, the Vikings were tied at 14-all after the Niners scored on an eight-minute drive in the second quarter. With 18 seconds left, the Vikings got a 30-yard kick return to their 40-yard line. With 12 seconds left, Dalvin Cook caught a 14-yarder to get across midfield, running out of bounds and leaving five seconds on the clock.

Minnesota, with all three timeouts, needed less than 10 yards to get into field goal range for an end-of-half attempt. Kirk Cousins ​​sat in the pocket, didn’t see anyone open and threw the ball out of bounds with zeroes on the clock. A wasted opportunity at three points. The Vikings lost the game 34-26, one of 14 one-score games the Vikings endured that year.

So on Sunday when the Vikings intercepted Teddy Bridgewater at the Miami 41 with 18 seconds left in the half, everyone was aware they had a golden opportunity at three points. O’Connell had preserved one timeout, and Greg Joseph booted the field goal as time expired in the half to increase the lead to 10-3. The Vikings wound up winning 26-14.

“When those Moments come up,” O’Connell told Reporters last week, “there’s very little thinking that goes into it and more reacting and playing.”

