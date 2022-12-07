NFL Insider Names Team To ‘Watch’ In Odell Beckham Jr Talks

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

All of the talk centering around free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has involved the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has seemed like the favorite to sign Odell for weeks, but a recent meeting may have changed that. ESPN’s Ed Werder said Beckham’s physical with the team showed he has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

