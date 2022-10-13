NFL Insider Names 3 ‘Potential Fits’ For Odell Beckham Jr. – AthlonSports.com

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet signed with a team in 2022.

Recovering from an ACL tear in his left knee back in February, Beckham is hoping to make a return to football around mid-November.

On Wednesday, NFL Insider Jeff Howe named three teams that could be a potential fit for Odell.

“Where could Odell Beckham Jr. end up? Potential fits include Ravens, Rams and Bucs,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote.

As mentioned in the post, Howe believes the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even his last team, the Los Angeles Rams could be potential landing spots for Beckham.

All three teams could use a receiver as decorated as Beckham, but for different reasons. Tampa Bay has struggled with injuries, as wideouts Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage have all missed significant time this season.

Baltimore, on the other hand, has been desperately searching for a 3rd option behind Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews leads the team in targets with 46 through five games, more than double the next leading receiver Rashod Bateman.

While the Rams could also benefit from bringing in another receiver, Beckham had some choice words about the contract negotiations he and Los Angeles went through this past offseason.

Nothing is stopping Los Angeles from furthering negotiations with Beckham, but for now, it seems the receiver is keeping his options open.