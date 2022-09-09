NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Ranks his favorite golf courses in the world

The NFL never sleeps, but who needs sleep when you’ve got an afternoon tee time?

Not Ian Rapoport, the NFL Network Reporter whose burgeoning golf addiction has done nothing to harm his 3.5 million Twitter followers or his Reputation as one of the sport’s preeminent insiders. Rapoport is one of sports media’s best news breakers, a job that requires him to build relationships with and share scoops on the biggest players in the sport. Often, it is also a job that leaves him breaking news in the middle of the night (or the middle of the round).

Still, those responsibilities haven’t been enough to keep Rapoport, a golf junkie, from saying yes to invitations at some of the golf world’s most coveted locations. And as he explained on this week’s Episode of GOLF’s Subpar, those invitations have been plentiful.

“I love Winged Foot, oh yeah, it’s great for the handicap,” Rapoport said of his favorite courses. “I liked both courses, I don’t know, the greens are crazy, it’s one of the only places when you walk in, it feels like walking into Fenway or Wrigley or Lambeau. Winged Foot, it’s green, it’s beautiful and it’s amazing.”

Rapoport’s passion for classic venues also brought him to Congressional, the former US Open host in Bethesda, Md. A recent renovation by renowned architect Andrew Green has people buzzing about the beloved course — an opinion that Rapaport shares.

“I had a blast at Congressional, played the Blue Course. Baker Mayfield ruined my round, but I was playing really well. I thought the redesign was so cool,” he said. “One of my favorite things was that we were standing on the front nine before you go under the bridge, and you can see the whole course. They cut a bunch of trees, and being able to see that incredible view is just such a cool thing. The fact that trees are becoming not in vogue anymore is so cool because it makes the views better.”

And while we’re talking major hosts, Rapoport would be remiss to leave Kiawah Island off his list — a beating that he said was well worth the cost of entry.

“I liked the Ocean Course because it was an absolute grind,” he said. “The coolest part about the Ocean Course for me is that you can putt everything. I knew I liked to putt before, but you’re putting out of bunkers, you’re putting down hills. I left that course and I was like, ‘I am going to put everything from now on’ and it made me much better.”

To hear the rest of Rapoport’s interview, check out the link here, or watch the video below.