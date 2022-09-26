NFL Insider expects the Bears will be ‘active in receiver market’

Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider.

“Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline,” Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said.

The Bears have one of the most ineffective passing offenses through two weeks of the season. They rank last in passing attempts, completions and yards.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields threw the lowest number of completions for a Bears quarterback since 1950 through two weeks. In Week 2’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Fields recorded 11 passing attempts, the lowest by a large margin from any NFL starter.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kment, the two premier passing options, have been silent so far this season. Mooney finished the first two weeks with two catches for four yards, while Kmet recorded his first catch of the season during Week 3’s game against the Texans.

Considering the ineffective play from the team’s top two options, plus the injuries to N’Keal Harry (ankle surgery) and Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), the Bears could consider bringing in additional support to help Fields.

Some pundits expected the Bears to pounce on receivers after the NFL’s final round of roster cuts, but they focused on the offensive line and defensive support with a league-leading six waiver claims.

Nevertheless, there’s still time to act. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 1, which is over one month away.

General manager Ryan Poles and head Coach Matt Eberflus have been aggressive with improving the roster where they see fit, bringing in Offensive line help (Riley Reiff, Alex Leatherwood) and trading for Harry before he got injured during training camp.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to Bears fans if the front office takes a stab at improving the receiver corps. But, any acquisition would likely fall into the regime’s current archetype — fringe-roster Veterans on low-value, short-term deals.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.