NFL Insider: Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim’s Future ‘In Doubt’

In what felt like an overnight transition, things have gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to Monday night, the season was already essentially chalked up as a loss. The ACL injury to Kyler Murray and the eventual loss to the New England Patriots essentially confirmed that.

However, the season took yet another turn when word broke yesterday of Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping away indefinitely for health-related reasons.

