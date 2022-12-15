NFL Insider: Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim’s Future ‘In Doubt’

In what felt like an overnight transition, things have gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to Monday night, the season was already essentially chalked up as a loss. The ACL injury to Kyler Murray and the eventual loss to the New England Patriots essentially confirmed that.

However, the season took yet another turn when word broke yesterday of Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping away indefinitely for health-related reasons.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who was the first to break the news, said Keim’s future is in doubt moving forward on Thursday.

“An indefinite health-related leave of absence for general manager Steve Keim, a situation that has been developing really over the course of the last several weeks and several months for the Arizona Cardinals. He steps away, no timetable for his return,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

“Obviously for the Arizona Cardinals it has been a lot this season. On the field we had DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension. We had Kyler Murray’s torn ACL. Off the field, this situation with Steve Keim. You had an Assistant Coach fired after an incident in Mexico. The record is not good. It has been an absolutely trying season for the Arizona Cardinals and for Keim obviously as part of this, receiving an extension before the season, remains to be seen when he will be back with the team.

“Future is certainly in doubt there, we will see. Up in the air, I would say we’ll see when and if he ends up coming back.”

The Cardinals prepare to enter a fairly big offseason with major names such as JJ Watt, Byron Murphy and Zach Allen Headline a free agent class of 31 potential guys that will need decisions made on their future in the desert.

With Arizona very much on track to have a high draft pick, Whoever is in the role of general manager will also have a major decision to make there, too.

