NFL injury watch: Jalen Hurts in good shape, but Bengals Offensive line is a different story

At this point in the season every team is going to be banged up, but those injuries will have a much larger impact on some teams than others. With analysis from the Inside Injuries algorithm, we have the inside scoop on the biggest injury story lines heading into the NFL Divisional playoff round, and which injuries are most concerning.

But first, here’s a quick description of terms from our injury algorithm:

IRC = Injury Risk Category (Low, Elevated, High) — the overall likelihood a player will get injured

HPF = Health Performance Factor (Peak, Above Average, Below Average, Poor) — our metric to predict player performance

ORT = Optimal Recovery Time — the amount of time a player needs to fully recover from an injury (not the same as how much time they will actually miss

It’s been one month since Hurts suffered a SC sprain to his right shoulder. The SC (sternoclavicular) joint is where the sternum and clavicle meet in the middle of the upper chest. This injury is far less common than an AC (acromioclavicular) joint sprain, which involves damage to the ligaments in the joint where the clavicle and shoulder blade meet towards the outside of the shoulder.

Hurts’ injury caused him to miss two games, returning in Week 18 to post sub-par numbers. Now the Eagles have had two weeks to prepare for their first playoff game. These two breaks from play are huge for Hurts, and our algorithm has a very favorable Outlook for the playoffs. Hurts now comes with a Low Injury Risk (11%) and a Peak HPF (93%). There isn’t much risk of an aggravation now that he has reached his Optimal Recovery Time, and the injury is no longer expected to hurt his performance.

As Hurts’ health has improved, so has the Eagles’ overall Team Health Score. In Week 18 they came with a Poor score, but now they’re up to 6.19, which is Good. This gives them a much better chance to advance.

The wild-card round was a rollercoaster for Trevor Lawrence. They went from a four-interception first half to a four-touchdown second half, leading the Jaguars to a thrilling win over the Chargers. Now they face the Chiefs, and they need Lawrence at full strength if they are going to come away with a win. Lawrence remained limited at practice this week with an ongoing toe injury. Over the past seven weeks, Lawrence hasn’t logged a single full practice. He was a DNP in six and limited in the other 15. At this point, Lawrence has proven that he can play at a high level even if the toe isn’t 100%. The Inside Injuries algorithm has him back in the Peak HPF category, so it shouldn’t be a major hindrance on Saturday. He’s officially questionable but I don’t see any way he misses this one.

Bengals Offensive Line

The Bengals’ Offensive line was already in trouble heading into wild-card weekend. RT La’el Collins Tore the ACL in his left knee on Christmas eve, and Alex Cappa continued to use a scooter, unable to put much weight on his injured left ankle. Things went from bad to worse when Jonah Williams dislocated his left kneecap against the Ravens. Williams and Cappa are considered week-to-week but aren’t going to be ready in time to face the Bills. That means Joe Burrow is without three of his starting linemen. The Bengals also haven’t been very consistent running the ball this year. That puts the pressure on Burrow.

Cincinnati is on a nine-game winning streak, and Burrow is performing like an MVP despite playing behind a struggling offensive line. He’ll have to make some big plays and be comfortable with a messy pocket, but if anyone can overcome this it’s Burrow. It’s also worth noting that according to our algorithm the Bills health on the Defensive Line and Secondary isn’t great. Even if Burrow is under constant pressure, there should be some openings downfield.

Earlier this week the Chiefs designated Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from IR. CEH has been sidelined since Week 11 when he suffered a significant high ankle sprain. He had already started losing playing time to Isiah Pacheco and now is third in line for touches behind Jerick McKinnon.

The Chiefs are unlikely to activate Edwards-Helaire for the Divisional round. If the Chiefs advance, they have a much better chance at returning. High ankle sprains are incredibly challenging to recover from within the same season. A moderate one can take 5-10 weeks to fully heal, so many players don’t feel like they are back to their old self until they have the offseason to recover. Even if CEH makes an appearance at some point during the playoffs, my expectations remain low, both due to expected usage and his health.

Team with Most Concerning Health Score: 49ers

While the 49ers’ Team Health is trending in the right direction, they have the lowest Team Health Score of the eight remaining playoff teams. Their number currently sits at 3.33, which is moderate. Brock Purdy has stepped up following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but his supporting cast has been banged up over the past few months. Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel will all be available, but they come with an increased Injury Risk due to recent injuries. If they can all stay on the field, they have a good chance to take down the Cowboys.

San Francisco’s defense is also a concern, with Javon Kinlaw (knee) as the most impactful player currently battling an injury. He’s still not 100% following knee surgery earlier this year. DL Arik Armstead wasn’t on the injury report this week and is getting healthier, although his Injury Risk remains Elevated. He missed time in the middle of the season with a hairline fracture to his ankle.

Healthiest Remaining Teams: Jaguars and Chiefs

The two healthiest teams happen to be facing off this weekend. The Jaguars come with Optimal Health Scores across all four position groups (offensive skills, offensive line, defensive line, secondary). The Chiefs secondary is their only position group that doesn’t come with an Optimal Score, but it’s still Good.

(Top photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)