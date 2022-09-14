NFL injury updates: Latest on Dak Prescott, TJ Watt, Najee Harris, Keenan Allen and more ahead of Week 2

Week 1 of the 2022 season gave us several crazy finishes and notable individual performances. Unfortunately, the league’s opening slate of games also included several notable injuries to some of the league’s marquee players.

As always, fans should keep an eye on their teams’ respective injury report throughout the week to best track the progress of any injured player. Teams generally issue their first injury report of the week on Wednesday (unless they are playing on a day other than Sunday) with the final report coming out after Friday’s practice. Of course, there’s also the final inactive report that comes up 90 minutes before kickoff.

Before the majority of teams issue their first injury report for Week 2, here is a rundown of some of the notable individual players who suffered injuries during the NFL’s opening week, with the latest on whether they could miss any games and how soon they might return .

Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that his quarterback will not go on injured reserve, which leaves the door open for Prescott to return to the field in four weeks or less. Prescott reportedly underwent successful stabilization surgery on his broken thumb that was sustained during the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. Initial reports suggested that Prescott would miss at least six weeks with the injury, but Jones is optimistic that Prescott came back sooner than that.

TJ Watt

Without getting into the specifics of Watt’s injury, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism after Watt sustained a pec injury during Pittsburgh’s season-opening win over Cincinnati. Tomlin ruled Watt out of Sunday’s game against New England but declined to speculate beyond that.

“We’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game,” Tomlin said. “We’re encouraged and we’ll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what’s appropriate.”

According to the Pittsburgh Post-GazetteWatt has opted not to have surgery after getting a second opinion from an orthopedic specialist from outside the organization, and he could return by mid-October.

Harris told CBS Sports’ Adam Schein on Tuesday that his foot is fine and that he expects to practice and play in Pittsburgh’s upcoming game against New England. Harris sustained the injury during the second half of this past Sunday’s win over Cincinnati.

While Harris expects to play, Tomlin has labeled Harris as day to day Entering the work week.

“It’s good to be young,” Tomlin said of Harris’ optimism. “He appears to be positioned [to play], but he’s gonna have to practice and prove his readiness. That’s just my perspective. He’s a talented guy, but he’s a young guy. And so I’m going to see some work from him. We’ll take him day by day and see where that leads us in terms of his participation and the quality of that participation. As always, we will simply do what’s right for him and, and for us.”

Allen suffered a pulled hamstring injury during the first half of this past Sunday’s win over Las Vegas. He is unlikely to play in Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs, but there is optimism that the injury is not a long-term situation, according to NFL Media.

Kamara battled through a rib injury during the Saints’ season-opening win over the Falcons, New Orleans head Coach Dennis Allen said after the game. Allen added that he does not expect the injury to keep the Pro Bowl running back out of this Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. The injury may, however, limit Kamara’s practice availability as well as his workload on Sunday.

Higgins is still in the concussion protocol after sustaining the injury during the first half of the Bengals’ Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. They must go through a five-step process before they can return to the field. Higgins’ practice participation this week will likely determine whether or not he will play in Sunday’s road game against the Cowboys.

Seattle’s star safety was carted off the field during Monday night’s win over the Broncos. After the game, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said that Adams suffered a serious injury to his quad. Carroll said on Monday that Adams will have to “get some work done.”

“I know it’s serious and it just breaks your heart,” Carroll said.