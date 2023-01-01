NFL Injury Rumors: Week 17 Updates

Updates to injury questions heading into the Sunday Slate of games:

Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss this Sunday’s game in Atlanta with a knee injury, according to the team’s final injury report. The injury seemed to appear from nowhere late this week and, with the Cardinals eliminated from playoff contention, it would not be a surprise to see Hopkins sit for the remainder of the season. Quarterbacks David Blough and Trace McSorley will have to rely on Marquise Brown , Greg Dortch , AJ Green , Robbie Anderson , Pharoah Cooper and recently promoted Andre Baccellia in the meantime.

will have to face Cleveland Tomorrow without a running back according to the team’s official Twitter account. With Gibson out due to an ankle sprain, Washington will likely continue to rely heavily on the rookie starter . Veteran running back will likely find himself in an increased role tomorrow, as will elevated practice Squad back . Despite returning to practice this week, 49er star receiver Deebo Samuel is unable to play this weekend against the Raiders, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will have at least one more week depending on the likes of Brandon Aiyuk , John Jennings , Ray-Ray McCloud tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey without Samuel. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that there’s “a chance” Samuel will be able to return next week.

star receiver is unable to play this weekend against the Raiders, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Rookie quarterback will have at least one more week depending on the likes of , , tight end and running back without Samuel. Head Coach indicated that there’s “a chance” Samuel will be able to return next week. Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs reportedly aggravated his ankle injury last week against the Cardinals, but according to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Wirfs intends to play regardless. Tampa Bay is also hoping to get a starting left tackle Donovan Smith back for tomorrow’s game against the Panthers. If Smith does play, it will be the first time the two have appeared in a game together since a Week 12 loss to the Browns.

right tackle reportedly aggravated his ankle injury last week against the Cardinals, but according to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Wirfs intends to play regardless. Tampa Bay is also hoping to get a starting left tackle back for tomorrow’s game against the Panthers. If Smith does play, it will be the first time the two have appeared in a game together since a Week 12 loss to the Browns. The Texans have confirmed that two starters are no longer in question to play this weekend as right tackle Dude Howard and Rookie left guard Kenyon Green are both expected to play against the Jaguars, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. Howard had to clear the concussion protocol in order to play this weekend and successfully did so. Green has missed Houston’s last two contests with an ankle injury but has reportedly improved considerably. Backup interior lineman Jimmy Morrissey was unable to clear the concussion protocol and will be unable to play this Sunday.