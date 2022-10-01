NFL Injury Report: Bears rule 3 out, 2 doubtful, 4 questionable, Giants have 5 out

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Chicago Bears as they prepare themselves for a Matchup against the New York Giants this Sunday. While they’ll be without a few starters, they will have a Rookie make his debut.

Here’s the official game-day injury report from the Bears.

David Montgomery, RB (Ankle) – Out

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Quad) – Out

Dane Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) – Out

Matthew Adams, LB (Hamstring) – Doubtful

Ryan Griffin, TE (Achilles) – Doubtful

Robert Quinn, DE (Illness) – Questionable

Cairo Santos, K (Personal) – Questionable

Sterling Weatherford, LB (Ankle) – Questionable

Velus Jones Jr., WR (Hamstring) – Questionable

Johnson missing another week isn’t ideal, but the Giants’ receiving corps is a mess right now, so the Bears should be able to make it work.

Khalil Herbert is in line to start for D-Mo, and they may elevate Darrynton Evans to go along with rookie Trestan Ebner at running back.

I’d expect Joe Thomas to start again for Adams at strongside linebacker if his hamstring prevents him from suiting up.

The Tribune’s Brad Biggs Tweeted that the Bears are “bracing for the possibility” that Santos doesn’t even go to New York as he’s dealing with a personal matter. If Santos misses, I expect them to make a roster move for a kicker. Today they worked out Kickers Michael Badgley, Brian Johnson, and Josh Lambo.

Quinn has been sick for a couple of days, but he was limited at practice today.

The good news from the report is that the Rookie Jones was a full participant at Friday’s practice and should be able to play.

The Giants list five players on their report this week, and all five have already been ruled out.

Kadarius Toney, WR (hamstring) – Out

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR (knee) – Out

Leonard Williams, DL (knee) – Out

Cordale Flott, CB (Calf) – Out

Nick McCloud, CB (hamstring) – Out

Receivers Toney and Robinson are listed as starters for NY, and they also have two receivers on IR, so this Sunday they could be leaning on Kenny Golladay to finally show them something. Other wide outs on their active roster are Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.

Leonard Williams is their top defensive tackle, and with him out, they may turn to former Bear Nick Williams.

Check out this week's video version of the injury report on my T Formation Conversation podcast live Tonight at 8:00 pm CT with special guest Dr. Mason West. Mason knows his stuff about sports injuries, so I'm excited to add his perspective to the show.

If you prefer to consume your Bears’ content in audio form, the podcast can be heard right here once published.