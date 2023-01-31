NFL Informs Indianapolis Colts of New Salary-Cap Limit for 2023

The NFL announced that it will increase the league salary cap for each team for the 2023 season, per Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and Ian Rapaport,” Pelissero tweeted on Monday.

