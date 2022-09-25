NFL Inactive Report – WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ATLANTA: WR Damiere…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ATLANTA: WR Damiere Byrd, LB Nick Kwaitkowski, LB Quinton Bell, OL Elijah Wilkinson, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson. SEATTLE: CB Sidney Jones, CB Artie Burns, CB Justin Coleman, S Joey Blount, OL Jake Curhan, WR Dareke Young, DT Shelby Harris.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — GREEN BAY: WR Christian Watson, T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones, G/T Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Jonathan Ford. TAMPA BAY: WR Chris Godwin, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Cade Otton, T Donovan Smith, QB Kyle Trask.d

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, OLB De’Shaan Dixon. LOS ANGELES: WR Keenan Allen, CB JC Jackson, RB Isaiah Spiller, C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr., DE Christian Covington.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB Cobie Durant, CB David Long, C Brian Allen, QB Bryce Perkins, S Jordan Fuller, CB Shaun Jolly. ARIZONA: WR Rondale Moore, LB Exekiel Turner, CB Christian Matthew, RB Keaontay Ingram, LB Myjai Sanders, OL Lecitus Smith, DL Jonathan Ledbetter.

