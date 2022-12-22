NFL in talks to play a game in Europe’s largest soccer stadium

Barcelona is negotiating with the NFLthe American National Football League, to bring several official matches of the competition to the Camp Nou.

This was reported by RAC1 on Thursday. According to the Catalan radio station, Barcelona is in full negotiations with the NFL to play five official matches of that competition in its stadium.

Of course, that will be once the remodeling works at the Spotify Camp Nou are completed, something that is scheduled for approximately two or three seasons.

According to the same information, the first contact was established during the Catalan team’s last tour of the United States. A first step that served, for example, to sell NFL merchandising in the official Barcelona stores.

It wouldn’t be the first experience of this kind. The NFL has been playing some games in Europe for some time. This year, for example, matches have already been played in the Stadiums of Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

More revenue

Such an agreement would be a financial injection for the club, which is looking for new revenue. The club’s financial situation forces it to be creative and look for new ways of doing business.

The NFL is one of the most financially powerful professional leagues in the world, with a much higher volume of revenue than the Premier League, the Champions League or LaLiga Santander.