NFL in contact with Browns and Bills, monitoring snowstorm in Buffalo in case game must be moved

BEREA, Ohio — As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it.

But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it.

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response on Wednesday that the NFL is monitoring the impending Blizzard in Buffalo and that the league has been in contact with both clubs. There’s some speculation that if the game must be moved it could go to Ford Field in Detroit, where the Bills play the Lions four days later on Thanksgiving Day, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning Wednesday through Sunday, and according to AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz, it could dump 3-6 feet of snow on Buffalo and its southern Suburbs by Sunday. The heaviest snowfall, Benz says, may come Thursday night into Friday and then Saturday into Saturday night.

“These two periods will likely feature the worst conditions of this event,” he said.

Even if the game isn’t moved, the Browns will closely monitor the weather for their trip to Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, and pivot accordingly.

“I am sure some people are having some conversations about that,” Stefanski said of the Looming storm. “I’m not in that circle right now. They’ll fill me in on a need to know. For us, we just have to focus on our preparation. If something changes, we will tell the players and we will tell you guys.”

Stefanski has been part of a weather-related move to Ford Field when he was with the Vikings in December of 2010. After the Metrodome’s inflated roof collapsed because of snowfall on Sunday morning, the Vikings vs. Giants game was moved to Ford Field and postponed a day. With Vikings quarterback Brett Favre sidelined due to injury and having his 297-game consecutive starts streak snapped, the Vikings lost 21-3.

“I’ve been part of neutral location games,” Stefanski said. “You guys can do your homework on that one.”

Jacoby Brissett, who has two more starts before Deshaun Watson Returns to the field Dec. 4 in Houston, has also been part of a weather game in Buffalo when he was with the Colts, one known either as The Snow Bowl, or Snowvertime. A heavy lake-effect snow dumped 16.7 inches on Orchard Park, where the Bills’ stadium is located, including 8-9 inches on game day alone.

The Colts lost 13-7 on a 21-yard run by LeSean McCoy with 1:33 left in overtime, and Brissett went only 11 of 22 for 69 yards and a TD. Bills QB Nathan Peterman went 5 of 10 for 57 yards and a TD.

“I don’t want to talk about the results of the game,” Brissett said.

They said the Browns might have some snow of their own to practice in, “so we’ll get outside and get to practicing in that.”

Asked if there was any way to prepare for a snow game, he said, “I’m from Florida, so no. I wouldn’t know. I’m the wrong person to ask. I really won’t think about it.”

It’s a far cry from Sunday’s 39-17 loss in Miami, where the Browns baked in 85 degree temps on the sunny side of the field, with “feels like” temps in the 100s. It was so hot that Stefanski limited Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to only 44 snaps each for 64%.

“From the hottest to the coldest, right?” Brissett said.

Browns linebacker Deion Jones, who was born in Louisiana and played at LSU, has never played in a snow game and is very excited.

“It’ll be fun,” they said.

Something he’s always wanted to do?

“Big time,” they said.

Surprisingly, Nick Chubb has also never played in a bona fide snow game. Some flurries here and there, but never anything where you could make a snow angel after the game, like players could after the Snowvertime game.

“I never had a snow game, even though I’ve been in Cleveland for five years,” Chubb said. “There’s a little bit of excitement in there.”

He said he’ll prepare like he always does.

“You can’t control the weather,” they said. “So, I mean, that’s just one thing I’m not worried about. I got to go out and do what I do every week.”

Growing up in Georgia, he didn’t dream of playing in the snow, but thinks it looks like fun. Will it be?

“I don’t know,” they said. “I guess I’ll find out.”

Denzel Ward, who grew up in Cleveland, has played in snow games in high school and at Ohio State.

“I’m used to it, I like it, I like playing here,” Ward said. “I like the weather, I like everything about Cleveland.”

They said Browns players will be ready for whatever Mother Nature delivers.

“Some guys wear different things or whatever so whatever you feel comfortable with, but I think we’ll be good,” he said.

Stefanski said they won’t have two separate game plans, but definitely contingency plans.

“Jacoby played in a whiteout in this stadium in 2017, so he’s used to it,” Stefanski said. “(Offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt is on staff. They played (in Buffalo) for many years. The guys are prepared for if that’s. what it ends up being but can’t spend too much time worrying about that. Just on the front end, put together a plan and ready to pivot on the moment if need be.”

They said players and coaches control the controllables.

“All we have to do is say, ‘Hey, go to this bus. Get on this plane. Go to this meeting,'” he said. “We don’t have to do all of the work that goes into it from the logistics standpoint. We’re creatures of habit. We are creatures of listening to whoever tells us to go in whichever direction they want us to go in. You want to play the game on this day or that day? That’s fine.

“Even going back when I was with the Vikings in [2010], we had a game against the Eagles that was postponed until Tuesday night. It was supposed to be a Sunday night game. Like you dream about, playing Tuesday Night Football. Particularly the players, they’re ready to adapt. That’s what they do. Whatever comes our way, we’ll be ready.”

