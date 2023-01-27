NFL Hosting Community Events During 2023 Pro Bowl Games Week

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games is hoping to bring a new wave of excitement to the traditional AFC versus NFC All-Star game.

But this year’s All-Star game will not only bring together the league’s best Talent to Las Vegas, but it will highlight their philanthropic efforts by giving players the opportunity to give back and Engage with youth throughout the week.

The NFL has set up multiple events that will take place across Southern Nevada and in the city of Henderson, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters, with a focus on giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs (BAGC) of Southern Nevada while engaging their members and various youth football initiatives in fun, football-themed activities.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button