NFL honors John Madden with Thanksgiving Day Commemoration

Few things are more synonymous with each other than John Madden and Thanksgiving.

Beginning this year, the National Football League honors Madden with the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration,” an annual, multi-faceted celebration of the late great icon’s indelible legacy.

“No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life — family, football, food and fun.”

The Inaugural “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” is Thursday, Nov. 24 will feature special broadcast tributes as CBS, FOX and NBC will create their own segments dedicated to the football legend. These tributes will be interspersed throughout the broadcast of each game (Bills vs. Lions at 12:30 pm ET on CBS, Giants vs. Cowboys at 4:30 pm ET on FOX and Patriots vs. Vikings at 8:20 pm ET on NBC ). A recording of Madden — who called 20 Thanksgiving Day NFL games during his broadcasting career — discussing Thanksgiving and the holiday’s special relationship to football will also serve as the lead-in to each of three games.

Live game audio of all three Thanksgiving Day games will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One and SiriusXM.

Additionally, each network will select a “Madden Player of the Game.” Immediately after each game, the selected player will receive a $10,000 donation in their name from the NFL Foundation to the youth or high school football program of their choice, as the topic of youth football was important to Madden.

The Inaugural “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” will also feature: