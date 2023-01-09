NFL head Coach and GM interview tracker: Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans expected to be among most coveted

More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator.

All of the NFL firings can be found here. Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Arizona Cardinals, general manager

Ian Cunningham, Bears Assistant general manager (CBS Sports)

Indianapolis Colts, head coach

Indianapolis Colts, Offensive Coordinator