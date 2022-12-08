NFL-HBCU Partnership: 7th Annual NFL Careers in Football Forum

NEW YORK, NY – More than 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum. The annual forum, held in Atlanta, Georgia this year, will take place on December 16th.

Since 2016, the Forum has introduced over 300 students and entry-level Athletic department administrators to career opportunities in professional football. Each year, the Forum invites participants to hear from sports industry professionals and creates networking opportunities for students to learn more about their desired career path. This year, attendees will represent 46 institutions.

