NFL Has Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday: Here Is the Schedule

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Las Vegas (6–10) is already eliminated from playoff contention but still has a chance to play spoiler to Kansas City (13–3), which enters the day in possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs have won four games in a row since losing to the Bengals back on Dec. 4 and Patrick Mahomes has emerged as a frontrunner to win his second MVP award, as the Super Bowl LIV Champs seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

