NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott To Speak To Football Team On October 20

Hickory, NC – Ronnie Lott, four-time Super Bowl Champion and 2000 National Football League Hall Of Fame Inductee, will make his annual visit to speak to the Lenoir-Rhyne Football Team on Thursday, October 20.

“Our players and staff could not be more excited to welcome Ronnie Lott back to LR,” said Head Coach Mike Jacobs . “The opportunity for our young men to hear from and spend time with someone who is not only in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. a Super Bowl Champion and a Collegiate National Champion, but who has had a tremendous impact on and off the field is invaluable. It is truly a unique experience.”

In 2003, the Lenoir-Rhyne Football Team established an award after each game called the Heavy Hitter Award in Honor of Ronnie Lott. The award is sponsored by Southside Power and Fitness who makes a contribution to Habitat For Humanity in the name of each week’s winner.

“We are fortunate to have outstanding supporters like Ronnie Lott to come inspire our team to become Heavy Hitters not only on the field but in life,” stated Kim Pate , Director of Athletics. “We appreciate John Moretz for his longstanding support and sponsorship of the Heavy Hitter award through SouthSide Power and Fitness and his passion for the Bears.”

The coaching staff selects a player every week who makes an impact on the field and then challenges the student-athlete to make an impact in the community. Every year, a dinner takes place to honor all the current players who have earned the award.

The award’s name comes from Lott’s style of play in the 1980s and early 1990s. Lott is also a member of the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Lott is extremely active in the community and a perfect example of a player who successfully transitioned from the playing field to the business world. In 1989, Lott established a non-profit organization called All Stars Helping Kids, which supports disadvantaged youth in the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout the nation. To date, the organization has raised over 20 million dollars for disadvantaged youth.

Lott also inspired the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is given annually by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

All media members are invited to interview Ronnie Lott on Thursday, October 20, at Moretz Stadium. Please contact the Lenoir-Rhyne Athletic Communications Office to request an interview.