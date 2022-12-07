NFL Hall Of Famer Has Harsh Reality For Bill Belichick

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It’s been an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the New England Patriots.

They started out a bit sluggish before turning it around and now sit at 6-6 overall. They’re just one game out of a playoff spot but any Patriots fan would say that isn’t good enough since their team has won six Super Bowls since 2000.

The inconsistencies have led to Undisputed Shannon’s Sharpe to call out head Coach Bill Belichick for Refusing to go outside the organization for an Offensive Coordinator among other things.

“Bill Belichick’s pride won’t let him go outside his Circle to hire an OC. They ran Tom Brady off & Mac Jones regressed. They’re not winning a championship anytime soon<" Sharpe said.

Sharpe also goes on to say how it was wrong for Belichick to hire Matt Patricia and Joe Judge since they’ve never called plays before.

If the Patriots do miss the playoffs, there’s a good chance that Belichick would make some staff changes since that’s not acceptable for the organization.

These next few weeks look set to be a Pivotal time in Belichick’s tenure as head coach.