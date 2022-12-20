NFL Hall Of Famer Backs Up Bill Belichick’s Coaching This Season

Things may be going bad for the Patriots this season, but not everyone is ready to put the blame on Bill Belichick.

After throwing away the game Sunday, New England has been under scrutiny for what has been an ugly performance on the Offensive side of the football all season. The Las Vegas Raiders walking off with an Unthinkable win certainly didn’t help, but it raised the flags on simply how bad the Patriots’ offense continues to be.

Mac Jones finished 13-of-31 passing, resulting in just 112 yards passing against a bad Raiders defense. This to go along with a not-so-good outing from everyone on the offense not named Rhamondre Stevenson makes it hard to blame Belichick and company for what is going on, and a Hall of Fame Coach agrees.

Former NFL head Coach Jimmy Johnson joined Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports’ “The Herd,” Defending the Patriots head Coach in the process.

“I think what Bill Belichick’s doing right now — he’s trying to make the best out of what he has,” Johnson told Cowherd. “Not only with his coaching staff but also with his players, the roster that he’s got. They’re not a super-talented team and some of their talent is young. And so I think he’s trying to make the best of what he’s got.

“You know, a lot of people are criticizing them because of the Offensive Philosophy right now. But if you don’t have the players on offense, what’s the best way you can win? And the best way for you to win is not turning it over, not making Mistakes and playing good defense. And so a lot of what he’s doing is because of the talent on the roster.”

Johnson may have a point but that doesn’t make up for the play that ultimately costs them the game at the end of the day.