NFL goes to Germany, Josh Allen’s elbow, Jeff Saturday’s debut

The NFL will play its first regular season game in Germany. The Buffalo Bills might have to see if they can win without quarterback Josh Allen at his best. Jeff Saturday will make one of the oddest coaching debuts in league history. It will be an interesting Sunday in Week 10 of the season, for a variety of reasons.

It begins early, with a 9:30 am Eastern time Matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, as the league continues to attempt to broaden its international appeal.

This will be the fourth of five games played this season outside the US The first three were played in London. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers meet Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

The Buccaneers-Seahawks game will be played at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich. The league-owned NFL Network based its morning show in Munich during the week, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand for a live appearance Friday. According to the league, Ticketmaster estimated the NFL had sufficient demand to have sold 3 million tickets to the game.

“Alas, we only have capacity for 67,000 or so Lucky fans at Allianz Arena on Sunday,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events, said in a midweek conference call with reporters.

The Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in an early-afternoon game in Orchard Park, NY, that could have sloppy weather, with the potential for a rain-snow mix in the forecast. Allen participated in Friday’s practice on a limited basis after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday because of an elbow injury. The Bills listed him as questionable on their injury report.

They did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad to the roster Saturday. That leaves Allen and backup Case Keenum as the only quarterbacks on the active roster, suggesting that Allen will play Sunday. The issue could be how effective he is, given his elbow issues.

He has been a durable quarterback, playing every game over the past 3½ seasons despite a sometimes-rugged playing style in which he runs with the ball frequently and is unafraid to take on would-be tacklers. The Bills have spent the season dealing with the demands of being widely regarded as the Super Bowl favorite. They Mostly have lived up to those considerable expectations, with a record of 6-2.

But they’re coming off a defeat last Sunday to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ, and now they might have to face the one-loss Vikings. They lead the Jets and Miami Dolphins by only a half-game in the AFC East. Things have suddenly gotten complicated.

Here is Josh Allen at the end of #Bills practice today. No brace or sleeve seen on right elbow, but appears to be taped. Once he notices the media inside the team’s fieldhouse, Allen runs off to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/fsCvEO2nBk — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 11, 2022

That also is true of Saturday, who makes his debut as the interim head Coach of the Indianapolis Colts in a late-afternoon game at Las Vegas. Colts owner Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich as the team’s coach Monday and hired Saturday, a former all-pro center, to replace him. Saturday had been an NFL Analyst for ESPN and never coached above the high school level.

The move has been criticized and mocked all week. The Colts did not have to comply with the NFL’s minority interviewing requirements for head coaching vacancies, which do not apply to the in-season hiring of an interim coach. Some observers called Irsay’s decision an affront to the coaches on the Colts’ staff who were passed over.

Irsay said Saturday was the best candidate for the job. The Colts would not have made any move, Irsay said, if Saturday had rebuffed their interest. Saturday said he was shocked by the offer but is confident in his leadership qualities. They appointed Parks Frazier, the Colts’ 30-year-old Assistant quarterbacks coach, to serve as the team’s Offensive play-caller.