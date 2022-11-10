NFL GM Crushed Justin Fields Doubters In One Quote

Justin Fields announced himself to the NFL world with his performance last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He broke the regular season record with 178 rushing yards by a quarterback and scored four touchdowns, including three through the air. He was the best player on the field. It has been a long time since somebody could say that about a Chicago Bears quarterback. Yet even now, people are finding excuses to criticize his progress.

They say he’s nothing more than a glorified running back. All of his success comes with his legs. They can’t throw the ball. He is a gimmick. Nothing more. It appears people inside the NFL don’t see it that way. Jordan Schultz of The Score got in touch with a current general manager, asking his assessment of the Bears quarterback. What he had to say flies directly in the face of every criticism leveled at Fields for the past month.

“He’s Unstoppable in the open field,” a general manager told me. “I thought the last few weeks he’s found a comfort level,” the GM said. “He’s made some impressive throws. The strong arm – we knew he had in the draft – but now he’s putting it together with some more advanced reads and throws. I thought he made some nice touch throws against Miami and New England. He’s so tough for defensive linemen and even linebackers outside the pocket.”

Not competed but ….. seeing the 1 on 1 checking to a 7 man protection and giving Mooney a signal for the route he wants … man 🔥 turn up your sound and listen to Fields “play QB” @DaNoNamePod @Jmack37 @JBigCatWilliams pic.twitter.com/U8LlidQ2XN — Olin Kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 7, 2022

Justin Fields is succeeding both ways.

Facts are facts. If he were just a glorified running back, most defenses would be able to corral him. The problem is he’s dangerous with his arm too. They can throw with accuracy and timing while possessing a deep ball among the best in the league. His numbers might not be gaudy, but his air yards per completion (6.3) ranks 9th-best in the NFL. So when he does throw it, the defense is often gashed for chunk gains.

Blaming Justin Fields for below-average passing totals doesn’t feel fair. He’s in the first year of a new offense and doesn’t exactly have a supporting cast made for airing it out. His Offensive line can’t consistently pass protect. Most of his receivers can’t get open with any regularity. It is a big reason why they traded for Chase Claypool. The fact Fields is having so much success is a testament to his insane natural talent and relentless work ethic.

He seems to have the respect and attention of actual NFL people. Maybe critics should be careful with what they say moving forward.

Post Views: 1,487