NFL games schedule, Week 3 predictions and live score tracker: Odds, Picks and injury report

Nick Bosa: edge rusher, sack master … orator?

The surprising answer, Bosa revealed recently, is yes. Or at least that he’s working on it.

The defensive end has been tapped to deliver the post-walk-through speech the day before games, and the one he gave in the run-up to the Week 1 Bears game wasn’t too shabby, if he doesn’t say so himself .

“I can’t talk about it, but it was pretty strong,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll top that one maybe my entire career.”

Bosa probably isn’t the first — or the 40th — 49er who comes to mind when you think of soaring speeches. Fred Warner is the fiery one. Trent Williams is the team sage. George Kittle is the creative type.

Bosa? When I called his mom this week to get some information on the defensive end’s public speaking background, she thought I had the wrong number. Saturday speeches? My Nicky? It was news to her.

Shy isn’t the right word to describe Bosa, but he’s definitely reserved and quiet. And his speaking style lands somewhere between surfer and stoner. Words are in no hurry to leave the guy’s mouth. There’s a calmness in his delivery and demeanor that’s in contrast with the havoc he causes on the field.

“Here’s how I put it,” Kittle said in the locker room this week. “Off the field, he’s like a hibernating grizzly bear. And then on the field, he’s a very awake and hungry grizzly bear.”

(Photo: Kyle Terada / USA Today)