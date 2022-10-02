NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Oct. 2) – AthlonSports.com

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, Oct. 2 with a full slate of games running from 9:30 am ET until nearly midnight. With the return of the NFL International Series comes a literal full day of football.

And it’s not just the quantity of games either — Week 4 has one of the most quality slates of the season. We’ve got a Super Bowl rematch, an MVP showdown, three Divisional games, and more. The only downside is a thin late-afternoon slate that is limited to three games.

So if you’re wonderingWhat NFL games are on today?” know this: There are 14 scheduled for today, Sunday, Oct. 2.

