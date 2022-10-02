NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Oct. 2) – AthlonSports.com

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, Oct. 2 with a full slate of games running from 9:30 am ET until nearly midnight. With the return of the NFL International Series comes a literal full day of football.

And it’s not just the quantity of games either — Week 4 has one of the most quality slates of the season. We’ve got a Super Bowl rematch, an MVP showdown, three Divisional games, and more. The only downside is a thin late-afternoon slate that is limited to three games.

So if you’re wonderingWhat NFL games are on today?” know this: There are 14 scheduled for today, Sunday, Oct. 2.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

NFL Games on TV Today

Minnesota at New Orleans (London), 9:30 am on NFL Network

Perhaps the NFL isn’t sending its best, but the Vikings and Saints do have a habit of playing memorable games against each other, from Bountygate accusations to the Minneapolis Miracle. This could have massive playoff implications, as both teams figure to be fighting for wild-card spots or more.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. on CBS

Both teams were expected to be boring and bad to open the season, but they’ve defied expectations. The Falcons’ offense is thoroughly exciting with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson, while Jacoby Brissett has the Browns more than treading water.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. on CBS

This game won’t determine the MVP by any means, but it will be such a treat to see Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head for the third time. And given the injuries on each side, they each may need a superhuman performance to get that crucial win.

Washington at Dallas, 1 pm on FOX

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starter, and this may be his last game before Dak Prescott returns. He’s solidified his place as one of the better backups in the league, but don’t sleep on this Washington offense, which has big trick-or-treat energy with Carson Wentz.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. on FOX

The Lions have been a preseason sleeper after appearing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” but have been more tantalizing than successful so far. This is a winnable game that could spring them into the edge of playoff contention.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. on CBS

The Chargers have lost two straight with a banged-up Justin Herbert, and a Matchup against the winless Texans could get them back on track. But Houston seems close to a win, with its two losses coming by seven or fewer points.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. on FOX

If you like rushing attacks, this is the game for you. Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor facing each other will be the big matchup — especially since both passing attacks are lacking this season.

Chicago at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX

These Rebuilding teams have gotten off to Unexpected 2-1 starts. Although they’re not expected to be playoff contenders, the teams still need to see what they have in Justin Fields and Daniel Jones (not to mention Rookie head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll).

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. on CBS

Few fan bases are as excited with their start to the season as Jags and Eagles fans. Both look like bona fide contenders, so this game can be seen as a good measuring stick for how real the first three weeks were.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on CBS

Zach Wilson will make his season debut after his meniscus tear and bone bruise, and perhaps we will see Kenny Pickett make his NFL debut as well. This is make-or-break time for these 1-2 AFC teams.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 pm on FOX

Former Oklahoma teammates, Heisman Trophy winners, and No. 1 Picks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield will face off. Murray claimed their first two matchups, with a 38-24 win in 2019 and a 37-14 in ’21 when Mayfield was still with the Browns.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 pm on CBS

With Mac Jones out, the Packers are 9.5-point favorites, the biggest line of the week. That assumes the Packers’ offense is back, though, after Green Bay only put up 14 points in last week’s win.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 pm on CBS

Despite being the only 0-3 team, the Raiders enter today’s game as 2.5-point favorites. History is on their side, too, as they’ve won seven of their last nine against the Broncos, who are 31st in the league in scoring (14.3 ppg) despite bringing in Russell Wilson and an offensive-minded head coach.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 pm on NBC (SNF)

Super Bowl LV was a blowout, but this one should be exciting. Tom Brady is getting his weapons back, and Patrick Mahomes is playing better than ever. With both teams coming off losses, they’ll be ready to prove that they’re favorites in their respective conferences.

