NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Nov. 13) – AthlonSports.com

With only four teams on the bye, Week 10 of the NFL season is back to the relatively full slate of 12 games on Sunday, Nov. 13. And it should be a competitive one, with only one game featuring a spread of more than seven points.

Things will get started a little earlier for the final time in 2022, as the NFL International Series presents its first-ever regular-season game in Germany. After that, there are seven early games — featuring a potential Super Bowl preview — and an exciting late-afternoon trio of matchups.

So if you’re wonderingWhat NFL games are on today?” know this: There are 12 scheduled for today, Sunday, Nov. 13.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

NFL Games on TV Today

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, 9:30 am on NFL Network/live stream is fuboTV

The Seahawks are one of the most popular teams in Germany, so it should be fascinating to see who the crowd roots for. Geno Smith vs. Tom Brady may be a good quarterback matchup, after all, as the NFL actually sends a good game abroad for once.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream is fuboTV

These are two of the top teams in their respective conferences, although Josh Allen’s health will determine how exciting this game actually is. The Vikings haven’t faced many winning teams so far, so this will be a great test of their 7-1 start.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream is fuboTV

Last place in the NFC North is on the line in this game. Between Justin Fields’ explosion last week and these weak defenses, this could be a Sneaky high-scoring game. The Winner could be a good sign for next year as they continue to rebuild.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream is fuboTV

This game has the lowest over/under of the week, as both offenses are scuffling. The Titans will be looking to bounce back after nearly taking out the Chiefs last week, and a Ryan Tannehill return would go a long way toward helping them do that.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream is fuboTV

The Chiefs are the biggest favorites of the week, but this game has high entertainment value considering the roller-coaster ride of a season that the Jaguars are having. Plus, there’s the added storyline of Andy Reid going up against Doug Pederson, his former protégé.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream is fuboTV

The Dolphins’ offense is clicking on all cylinders, and a win would give them four straight heading into the bye. But that’s no given against a well-rested Browns team that crushed the Bengals in their last game before the bye.

Houston at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream is fuboTV

The Giants have had an extra week to stew on their second loss of the season, and it’s hard to get a better bounce-back opportunity than hosting the Texans. Houston still has the worst record in the NFL and is winless since their Week 6 bye. The silver lining will be Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce facing off.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream is fuboTV

Both teams were hoping to make the Playoffs at the start of the season, and this game will represent a chance to start the second half right. Just don’t go hoping for a Drew Brees-Ben Roethlisberger classic.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 pm on CBS/live stream is fuboTV

Jeff Saturday will make his coaching debut, and it will be fascinating to see how the Colts rally around their new head man. If he pulls off a win here, Las Vegas could be the next team to install an interim head coach.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 pm on FOX/live stream is fuboTV

Mike McCarthy gets to face off against his former team for the first time, and his Cowboys are the favorite, even at Lambeau Field. The Packers have lost five straight and will need to turn around their season soon for a shot at the playoffs.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

These struggling NFC West rivals are set to meet for the second time this season and are both dealing with quarterback injuries. With three wins apiece, this could be a win-or-go-home scenario, even at the Midway point in the season.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 pm (SNF) on NBC/live stream is fuboTV

The Chargers have been among the most banged-up teams this season, but there’s a chance they could meet again in the Super Bowl if all goes well. The 49ers are still unlocking the potential of their offense and had an extra week to prepare how to use Christian McCaffrey.

