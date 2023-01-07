NFL Games on TV Today (Saturday, Jan. 7) – AthlonSports.com

Only two days remain in the NFL regular season, and Week 18 will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two games that have massive playoff implications.

Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 18 NFL Game

The No. 1 seed in the AFC and the AFC South are both on the line in these two matchups. Even though both games will feature a backup quarterback starting, they should each be exciting games. The Raiders nearly took down the Chiefs in Week 6, only losing by one on the road, and the Titans and Jaguars are evenly matched.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button