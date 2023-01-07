NFL Games on TV Today (Saturday, Jan. 7) – AthlonSports.com

Only two days remain in the NFL regular season, and Week 18 will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 7 with two games that have massive playoff implications.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC and the AFC South are both on the line in these two matchups. Even though both games will feature a backup quarterback starting, they should each be exciting games. The Raiders nearly took down the Chiefs in Week 6, only losing by one on the road, and the Titans and Jaguars are evenly matched.

So if you’re wonderingWhat NFL games are on today?” know this: There are two scheduled for today, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET. Live stream NFL games on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

NFL Games on TV Today

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 pm on ESPN/ABC, live stream on fuboTV

With a win on the road, the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It won’t necessarily include home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, though, because of contingency rules the NFL passed Friday. Still, Kansas City has had a troubling habit of letting middle teams stick around for a long time. Could that prevent them from securing a first-round bye?

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 pm on ESPN/ABC, live stream on fuboTV

It’s as simple as this: The winner of this game wins the AFC South and gets to host a first-round playoff matchup. Of course, it’s not quite that simple, since the Jaguars can still win the division with a tie and could also sneak into the final wild-card berth if the Patriots, Dolphins, and Steelers lose on Sunday. Regardless, it’s going to be an exciting end to the regular season for these teams.

