NFL Games on TV Today: Full Schedule and Times

For the first time this season, the NFL has games scheduled for Saturday as six teams will take the field a day earlier than normal for a Saturday triple-header.

Full Saturday NFL Schedule:

Colts @ Vikings

1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Ravens @ Browns

4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Dolphins @ Bills

8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Each game features at least one team in playoff Positioning right now, with the final game between Miami and Buffalo hugely consequential as both teams battle for the AFC East title.

Part of the reason these games aren’t on the four major networks is because the other networks already have a full schedule throughout the day.

The college basketball schedule is loaded, as CBS is airing three college basketball games in its own triple-header. The ESPN family of networks also has a full slate, airing both Bowl games and college basketball contests throughout the day. Fox has the lightest of the three schedules, broadcasting just one college basketball game following the World Cup third place match.

Next week, because Christmas lands on Sunday, the majority of games will be played on Saturday with a triple-header scheduled for Sunday.