NFL Games on TV Today: Full Schedule and Times

For the first time this season, the NFL has games scheduled for Saturday as six teams will take the field a day earlier than normal for a Saturday triple-header.

Full Saturday NFL Schedule:

Colts @ Vikings
1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Ravens @ Browns
4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Dolphins @ Bills
8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Each game features at least one team in playoff Positioning right now, with the final game between Miami and Buffalo hugely consequential as both teams battle for the AFC East title.

