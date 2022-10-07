NFL Futures best bets: Ride the Jaguars and the Falcons

How soon is too soon to reassess NFL teams? For bettors, the risk might be in waiting too long rather than not waiting long enough. NFL teams often don’t conform to their preseason expectations, so you must be ready to change your mind based on new information and not stay locked into your August assumptions. It’s never too late to look at season-long propositions, even if many of the best prices can be found before the season begins.

The task facing us now is in some ways easier than the task we faced in August; we have four weeks’ worth of information and have to Handicap only 13 more games, whereas during the offseason and preseason we were attempting to Handicap 17 weeks largely using speculation and supposition.

To evaluate a season-long bet once the season has started, you can rely on projections — either those available online or ones you make yourself — or use a simple comparative metric that enables you to get a sense of a team’s strength, preferably one that also adjusts for strength of schedule. Projections provide a definitive number to compare to oddsmakers’ prices, but in some cases a simple comparison between teams will get you all the information you need to make a decision.



This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. For example, the Atlanta Falcons opened with a season win total of 4.5, tied for the lowest in the NFL with the Houston Texans, meaning bettors had to decide whether the Falcons would win more or less than 4.5 games. Atlanta has a record of 2-2 heading into Week 5, when the Falcons are on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of Wednesday morning, the Falcons’ updated win total was 5.5 at DraftKings (at -150 odds, meaning you would wager $150 to win $100). The total, which has since gone up, was also 5.5 at Caesars (-169 odds) and 6.5 at FanDuel (-110). Clearly, Atlanta is exceeding preseason expectations, with just a few more wins needed to hit the over. And the schedule should help the Falcons soar above the total.

According to Football Outsiders, Atlanta has been the 11th-best team in defense-adjusted value above average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent. The Falcons have five games remaining against teams in the bottom six: the Carolina Panthers twice, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders. Wins in four of those matchups would cash the over-5.5-wins wager. Atlanta also will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (20th in DVOA) and New Orleans Saints (22nd), giving them a real good chance to go over six and possibly seven wins. I am comfortable playing over 5.5 wins at -250 odds or better and over 6.5 wins at -150 or better.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another surprise team, thanks in large part to a coaching change (to Super Bowl Winner Doug Pederson) and the maturation of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in 2021. Lawrence has been the 11th most valuable passer of 2022, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (he was 28th last season), and has dropped his interception rate by almost half in one year after leading the league with 17 in 2021.

A quick look at the AFC South shows Jacksonville has a good chance to win the division and make the playoffs. Football Outsiders has the Jaguars as the league’s fourth-best team through the first four weeks, behind the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. The other AFC South teams — the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts — rank 20th, 31st and 32nd, suggesting this is hardly expected to be a competitive division down the stretch. Yet as of Thursday you could still find the Jaguars at +160 odds (wager $100 to win $160) to win the division and +110 odds to make the playoffs. I’d put fair prices for those props at +110 and -160, respectively, meaning there is value to be had.

One team that has exceeded expectations but might be worth fading is the New York Giants. Big Blue is a surprising 3-1, but after looking at their red-zone defense, first-quarter offense and performance in the second half when the score is close, Football Outsiders estimates they should be 1-3 or 2-2. New York’s net yards per play (minus-0.5, which Ranks 25th) and net success rate (rate of series that gain a first down or touchdown, minus-2 percent, 24th) also suggest this Squad has more in common with teams in the bottom third of the league than those near the top.

New York’s schedule is also about to get much tougher. The Giants will face the Green Bay Packers and Ravens in the next two weeks, and they still have two games against the Eagles. The Minnesota Vikings and Jaguars should also be tough matchups. I would estimate there is a 60 percent chance the Giants fail to finish better than 8-9, so a wager under 8.5 wins at -150 odds or better is worth a look. As of Thursday, DraftKings was offering the Giants under eight wins at +100 odds.