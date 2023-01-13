NFL & FOX 9 Highlight Vikings Game Day Entertainment Team

A Massive version made of wood and metal is mounted on a wall of the players’ entry hallway. They pass it each day on their way in and out of the building.

O’Connell has continued to strengthen that culture throughout the season and build a bond among his players. The result? A 13-win season for just the third time in franchise history, a division title for the first time since 2017 and the Vikings first playoff appearance in three seasons.

Eleven of Minnesota’s 13 victories this season came by a one-score margin, setting an NFL record.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune analyzed that tight-knit bond that has remained constant for the Vikings ahead of Minnesota’s home playoff game against the Giants on Sunday. They wrote:

To make a run through the NFC playoffs, the Vikings will have to overcome the loss of right tackle Brian O’Neill against a series of formidable pass rushing groups, hope their defense holds up against a field that includes three of the NFL’s six best offenses and avoid the special teams Mistakes that have sunk Vikings teams of the past.

As they see it, though, their 11 close victories are proof they can withstand the heightened tension of the postseason and a primer for what they’ll face.

“I don’t think that anyone in sport would tell you that being more connected is going to hurt your team,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “So definitely some of those games when you look back — down 10 against this team, or down 33, whatever. I think some of those [strong] relationships are just like, ‘I know this player. I’ve seen him in the weight room. I’ve seen him watch his film in practice. I trust he’s dialed in, he’s going to do his job.’ So probably some of that would have carried with us and I’m sure we’ll lean on that again, through hopefully this next four-game stretch.”

That bond was certainly tested during Minnesota’s Week 15 game against Indianapolis. The Colts capitalized on the Vikings Mistakes and built a 33-0 Halftime lead. But Minnesota stuck with it, kept fighting and ultimately won in overtime 39-36 to complete the biggest comeback in NFL history.